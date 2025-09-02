Sign up
Previous
Photo 3300
Sunflowers Sir
'fousands of 'em.
Long day yesterday which culminated in a lovely get together with the ex CEO of Leicester Tigers, Simon Cohen and World Rugby's highest ever points scorer William 'Dusy' Hare in Nottingham. Always a pleasure to listen to these two men talk rugby.
Thanks for dropping by
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st September 2025 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
sony
,
sunflowers
,
ridge
,
lincs
