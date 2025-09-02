Previous
Sunflowers Sir by phil_sandford
Sunflowers Sir

'fousands of 'em.

Long day yesterday which culminated in a lovely get together with the ex CEO of Leicester Tigers, Simon Cohen and World Rugby's highest ever points scorer William 'Dusy' Hare in Nottingham. Always a pleasure to listen to these two men talk rugby.

2nd September 2025

Phil Sandford

