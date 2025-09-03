Dahlia

Today has mostly been 1/ busy at work, 2/ completing the anti money laundering checks that are now mandatory with selling a house, with a company who doesn’t understand the difference between Powers of Attorney and COP Deputyship and then 3/ completing a 35 page and a 28 page questionnaire on a house that isn’t ours, has never been ours and that we’ve never lived in for the Conveyancing Solicitors and Estate Agents. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting nearer, but my goodness it’s hard work.



