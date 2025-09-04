Previous
Dahlia Display by phil_sandford
Dahlia Display

Getting a battering from the heavy squalls hitting the shire today.

4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Beautiful collection!
September 4th, 2025  
