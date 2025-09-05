Sign up
Photo 3303
Carole’s Tree
In Buslingthorpe on my way home from the small NAAFI. Slightly tweaked to HDR in snapthingymajig.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
tree
hdr
outdoor
