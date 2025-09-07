Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 3305

Dahlia

And another of the new (2025 vintage) Dahlias.

Thanks for dropping
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
905% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact