On Freedom's Wings

Life size Avro Lancaster.



Made of same material as The Angel of North.



Stands taller than The Angel of The North.



Stands at the Gateway to Bomber County - Lincolnshire.



It is the full scale representation of one aircraft, the Avro Lancaster R5689 (VN-N) which crashed on 18th September 1942 just two miles from this monument, having limped home from a mission over the Baltic Sea; five of its seven crew members perished. It is said that R5689 VN-N was seen low over the Lincolnshire countryside, its port engines dead, trying to maintain height whilst trying to get back to RAF Swinderby. The monument shows the starboard propellors turning and the port propellors stalled as R5689 VN-N was on that fateful morning.



Fully funded by private donation over the last 6 or 7 years; I heard of the concept in 2018 and didn’t think they’d ever get it done; Covid didn’t help. They ran out of money countless times, fundraisers were held, donations were asked for (Carole and I gave a few quid a couple of times), industry offered to work for free, the farmer gave the land for free.



The ‘stand’ (a giant airfix model stand I thought it looked like) has been in the field for the last 3 or 4 years and this weekend, finally, all the parts were transported to the site and it was erected.



This evening, whilst Carole and I were there, they were still working, putting in the final pieces to obscure the places the winches had to link into in order to get it into position.



A fitting testimony to the 55,500 airman who died in Bomber Command in World War II; my uncle John ‘Timber’ Woods flew Lancasters with Bomber Command and this is a wonderful thing to see; it's a little bit more than an ‘interesting structure.”



(Next August a car park will be available so folk can get up close to the monument)

