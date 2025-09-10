Sign up
Previous
Photo 3308
Junior’s Back
This evening sat on the Magnolia perusing the menu.
Thanks for dropping by
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th September 2025 5:48pm
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
raptor
,
sparrowhawk
Sue Cooper
ace
Fabulous! Well done Phil. Huge fav.
September 10th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Those eyes!!!
September 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fav ! those piercing eyes !
September 10th, 2025
