Last Seen Together in 1976

Skool Reunion this evening in Bury St Edmunds. Organised by Mike, from the 25 who expressed an interest, just 7 turned up.
I was last in the presence of these guys (me, Derek Blackburn, Nelson Agricole and Michael Glennon) in 1976. Derek left that year, the remaining 3 of us did a year of sixth form and left in 1977. We’ve not seen each other since.
A fabulous evening, many many tales of ‘remember when’ of fellow students and teachers. We’ve promised not to leave it another 48 years before we catch up again.