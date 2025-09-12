Previous
Last Seen Together in 1976 by phil_sandford
Photo 3310

Last Seen Together in 1976

Skool Reunion this evening in Bury St Edmunds. Organised by Mike, from the 25 who expressed an interest, just 7 turned up.

I was last in the presence of these guys (me, Derek Blackburn, Nelson Agricole and Michael Glennon) in 1976. Derek left that year, the remaining 3 of us did a year of sixth form and left in 1977. We’ve not seen each other since.

A fabulous evening, many many tales of ‘remember when’ of fellow students and teachers. We’ve promised not to leave it another 48 years before we catch up again.

Thanks for dropping by.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
906% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
It's actually so good there are still people from that age still alive! Should be an annual reunion!
September 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact