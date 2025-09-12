Last Seen Together in 1976

Skool Reunion this evening in Bury St Edmunds. Organised by Mike, from the 25 who expressed an interest, just 7 turned up.



I was last in the presence of these guys (me, Derek Blackburn, Nelson Agricole and Michael Glennon) in 1976. Derek left that year, the remaining 3 of us did a year of sixth form and left in 1977. We’ve not seen each other since.



A fabulous evening, many many tales of ‘remember when’ of fellow students and teachers. We’ve promised not to leave it another 48 years before we catch up again.



Thanks for dropping by.