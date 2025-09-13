Previous
Here We Go Again by phil_sandford
Photo 3311

Here We Go Again

With yet another new Head Coach for what will undoubtedly be another ‘transition season’ which will entertain and frustrate us in equal
Measures.

Tigers Sarries today in the Prem Cup - a tournament that was once second rate which is now a shambles.

Thanks for dropping by.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
907% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Well good luck to Leicester……that’s sport for you!!
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact