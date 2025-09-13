Sign up
Previous
Photo 3311
Here We Go Again
With yet another new Head Coach for what will undoubtedly be another ‘transition season’ which will entertain and frustrate us in equal
Measures.
Tigers Sarries today in the Prem Cup - a tournament that was once second rate which is now a shambles.
Thanks for dropping by.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4377
photos
157
followers
171
following
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3305
851
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th September 2025 2:55pm
Tags
outdoor
,
leicester-tigers
,
welford-road
Pat Knowles
ace
Well good luck to Leicester……that’s sport for you!!
September 13th, 2025
