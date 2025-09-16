Footguards

Of the Household Division.



There are 5 Regiments of footguards, the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards, Scots Guards (all formed in the 1630s), the Irish Guards and the Welsh Guards (both formed in the early 1900s).



They all wear the scarlet tunics (not because it hides the blood, but because Red was the cheapest dye), black trousers and Bearskin hats.



So how on earth do you tell them apart. It’s easy (once you know) -



Close up



Grenadier Guards - buttons on the tunic are equally spaced, in ones, with a flaming grenade on the collar.



Coldstream Guards - buttons on the tunic spaced in twos, with a Garter Star on the collar.



Scots Guards - buttons on the tunic in threes, with a thistle on the collar.



Irish Guards - buttons on the tunic in, you’ve guessed it, fours, with a shamrock on the collar.



Welsh Guards - buttons in fives, with a leek on the collar.



But what about from a distance; well just look at the officers bearskins and look at the plume.



Grenadier Guards - White Plume on the left.



Grenadier Guards - Red Plume on the right.



Scots Guards - No plume at all.



Irish Guards - Blue (yup, blue not green) on the right.



Welsh Guards - Green, White, Green plume on the left.



There you go, next time you're in London or watching the Trooping of the Colour on the TV, you’ll know what Regiment of Footguards you’re looking at.



