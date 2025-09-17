Previous
Bubblegum Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 3315

Bubblegum Dahlia

The wet weather of this week has reinvigorated the border and breathed new life into the plants (and sadly, the weeds).

Thanks for dropping by.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful close-up, Phil!
September 17th, 2025  
Monica
Beautiful!
September 17th, 2025  
