Previous
Er Indoors by phil_sandford
Photo 3316

Er Indoors

Out having dinner as we don’t have a kitchen.

Thanks for dropping by.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A lovely pic of Carol
September 18th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well that sounds a very good reason to celebrate not having a kitchen! I bet Carole is enjoying it all.
September 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah that’s a really nice photo.
September 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo of Your lovely Carol…
September 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Just beautiful of your lovely wife!
September 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact