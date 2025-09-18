Sign up
Previous
Photo 3316
Er Indoors
Out having dinner as we don’t have a kitchen.
Thanks for dropping by.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
5
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4382
photos
157
followers
170
following
908% complete
View this month »
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th September 2025 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
carole
,
adamandeve
Shirley
ace
A lovely pic of Carol
September 18th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Well that sounds a very good reason to celebrate not having a kitchen! I bet Carole is enjoying it all.
September 18th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah that’s a really nice photo.
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo of Your lovely Carol…
September 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Just beautiful of your lovely wife!
September 18th, 2025
