Photo 3317
Dahlia
Still flowering and will do so until the first frosts.
Thanks for dropping by.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
5
Years 1 to 9
iPhone 16 Pro
17th September 2025 5:28pm
outdoor
dahlia
