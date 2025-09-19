Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 3317

Dahlia

Still flowering and will do so until the first frosts.

Thanks for dropping by.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact