Previous
Photo 3320
Looking Across into Wales
From England.
Long long day, up at 0430, on road at 0515 and arrived on client site at 0925; stopped the once for petrol and coffee.
Off to bed now, another long day beckons tomorrow.
Thanks for dropping by.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
sunset
,
england
,
wales
,
wiltshire
Lou Ann
ace
Great sunset. Your job description reminded me of Jerry’s days when he was traveling for work.
September 22nd, 2025
