Previous
Looking Across into Wales by phil_sandford
Photo 3320

Looking Across into Wales

From England.

Long long day, up at 0430, on road at 0515 and arrived on client site at 0925; stopped the once for petrol and coffee.

Off to bed now, another long day beckons tomorrow.

Thanks for dropping by.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Great sunset. Your job description reminded me of Jerry’s days when he was traveling for work.
September 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact