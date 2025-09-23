Sign up
Previous
Photo 3321
Bath Abbey
Quick trip into and stroll around Bath this evening after a change of dinner plans as my ‘date’ (an old client) had to cry off as his wife is poorly.
Thanks for dropping by
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4387
photos
157
followers
170
following
909% complete
View this month »
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd September 2025 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
somerset
,
outdoor
,
floodlit
,
abbey
Chrissie
ace
Beautiful architecture
September 23rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Beautiful architecture fav
September 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautifully lit!
September 23rd, 2025
