Previous
Bath Abbey by phil_sandford
Photo 3321

Bath Abbey

Quick trip into and stroll around Bath this evening after a change of dinner plans as my ‘date’ (an old client) had to cry off as his wife is poorly.

Thanks for dropping by
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Beautiful architecture
September 23rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful architecture fav
September 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully lit!
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact