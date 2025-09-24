Sign up
Previous
Photo 3322
Weir
In the centre of Bath. This is where Russell Crowe jumped to his death in Les Miserables.
Thanks for dropping by.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
3
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4389
photos
157
followers
170
following
910% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd September 2025 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
bath
,
weir
,
river-avon
,
les-miserables
,
the-glums
Dixie Goode
ace
Dropping by is far better than jumping off! I love the golds and blues playing together in your photo. Wonderful job.
September 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love the lighting!
September 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colours & lighting making a great photo of the weir.
September 24th, 2025
