Kinema in the Woods by phil_sandford
Photo 3324

Kinema in the Woods

I’m at the Kinema again this evening, in one of the smaller screens for The Long Walk by Stephen King. Not Carole’s cup of tea so it’s just me with a large come and bag of popcorn.

This is from last night during the intermission; if you’re in the large screen, you get live entertainment on the organ which comes up from underground.

26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

Brennie B
Oooh nice..popcorn,!
September 26th, 2025  
