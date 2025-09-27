Sign up
Previous
Photo 3325
Multitasking
Women’s World Cup Final on the television, Ryder Cup on the iPad.
Who says blokes can’t multitask?
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Joan Robillard
Good capture
September 27th, 2025
