Multitasking by phil_sandford
Multitasking

Women’s World Cup Final on the television, Ryder Cup on the iPad.

Who says blokes can’t multitask?
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 27th, 2025  
