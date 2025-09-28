Previous
Back Garden So So by phil_sandford
Photo 3326

Back Garden So So

some spares areas of lawn (more visible if you look directly from above) but there's still colour in the border.

Weekend of sport, still recovering from the almost USA fight back in the Ryder Cup; thankfully given the shocking behaviour of some of the fans they didn't pull it off.

Thanks for dropping by
Phil Sandford

ace
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 29th, 2025  
