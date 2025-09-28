Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3326
Back Garden So So
some spares areas of lawn (more visible if you look directly from above) but there's still colour in the border.
Weekend of sport, still recovering from the almost USA fight back in the Ryder Cup; thankfully given the shocking behaviour of some of the fans they didn't pull it off.
Thanks for dropping by
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4395
photos
157
followers
170
following
911% complete
View this month »
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
Latest from all albums
3321
3322
3323
853
3324
854
3325
3326
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th September 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
grass
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
colour
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close