Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3327
Chopper
Didn’t expect to see this parked on Buslingthorpe Road this afternoon whilst heading to the small NAAFI …….
Thanks for dropping by.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4396
photos
157
followers
170
following
911% complete
View this month »
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
Latest from all albums
3322
3323
853
3324
854
3325
3326
3327
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th September 2025 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
helicopter
,
buslingthorpe
Thom Mitchell
ace
Clearly “parked,” with the cover on!
September 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close