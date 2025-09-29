Previous
Chopper by phil_sandford
Chopper

Didn’t expect to see this parked on Buslingthorpe Road this afternoon whilst heading to the small NAAFI …….

29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Thom Mitchell ace
Clearly “parked,” with the cover on!
September 29th, 2025  
