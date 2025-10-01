Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3329
Dahlia
The Dahlias are in stunning bloom at the moment; such a shame that the first frost we get will wipe them out in a heartbeat.
Thanks for dropping by
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
4
4
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4400
photos
157
followers
170
following
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th September 2025 5:31pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
JackieR
ace
Looks like a fire work
October 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful colour combination!
October 1st, 2025
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
October 1st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Just lovely
October 1st, 2025
