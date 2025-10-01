Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 3329

Dahlia

The Dahlias are in stunning bloom at the moment; such a shame that the first frost we get will wipe them out in a heartbeat.

Thanks for dropping by
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
912% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Looks like a fire work
October 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colour combination!
October 1st, 2025  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
October 1st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Just lovely
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact