Previous
Photo 3331
Cosmos
Again; with added bee.
Thanks for dropping by.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd October 2025 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
cosmos
Barb
ace
Super macro!
October 3rd, 2025
