Previous
Photo 3333
King’s Head
Still without a finished kitchen, another Sunday roast at The King's Head in Tealby.
Thanks for dropping by.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
0
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4406
photos
157
followers
170
following
913% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th October 2025 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunday-roast
,
thatched-pub
,
tealby
,
king’s-head
