Photo 3336
Poppy Heads
Carole and I popped up to the IBCC to pick up one of the Lancaster Poppies that we’d bought back in May. At the back of the centre was a pile of ceramic poppy heads, not sure if they are broken or what.
Thanks for dropping by
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
poppy
,
lancaster
,
lincs
,
ibcc
JackieR
ace
What's a Lancaster poppy??
These poppies always look better together, and in photos, than individually in a home ( well mind is disappointing)
Nice frame filling scene, perhaps preparing for a display or waiting to box up to send on somewhere??
October 9th, 2025
