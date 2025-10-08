Previous
Poppy Heads by phil_sandford
Photo 3336

Poppy Heads

Carole and I popped up to the IBCC to pick up one of the Lancaster Poppies that we’d bought back in May. At the back of the centre was a pile of ceramic poppy heads, not sure if they are broken or what.

Thanks for dropping by
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
913% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What's a Lancaster poppy??

These poppies always look better together, and in photos, than individually in a home ( well mind is disappointing)

Nice frame filling scene, perhaps preparing for a display or waiting to box up to send on somewhere??
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact