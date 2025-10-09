Sign up
Photo 3337
Man Down
Woke up after around 16 hours of sleep having gone to bed at 4pm full of cold. Carole spotted that my right eye was bloodshot, quite probably from the violent sneezing.
Man Flu - it’s horrid 😜
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
18
2
Years 1 to 9
iPhone 16 Pro
9th October 2025 4:17pm
eye
cold
bloodshot
man-flu
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Don't worry, just a conjunctival haemorrhage! My husband has one in his left eye from energetic tree/branch lopping along the river frontage to our property.
October 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Yikes it looks sore… Wish you better…. Lucky you have a fabulous wife…
October 10th, 2025
