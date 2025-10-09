Previous
Man Down by phil_sandford
Photo 3337

Man Down

Woke up after around 16 hours of sleep having gone to bed at 4pm full of cold. Carole spotted that my right eye was bloodshot, quite probably from the violent sneezing.

Man Flu - it’s horrid 😜

9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

Madeleine Pennock ace
Don't worry, just a conjunctival haemorrhage! My husband has one in his left eye from energetic tree/branch lopping along the river frontage to our property.
October 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Yikes it looks sore… Wish you better…. Lucky you have a fabulous wife…
October 10th, 2025  
