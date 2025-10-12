Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3340
Mushrooms
Slow stroll around Hartsholme with Carole and Lucy-Anne this afternoon. Kingfisher was zipping up and down the stream, but didn’t alight anywhere I could capture him. The damp is bringing out the funghi on the rotting tree trunks.
Thanks for dropping by.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4414
photos
157
followers
168
following
915% complete
View this month »
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
Latest from all albums
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
858
3340
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th October 2025 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
funghi
,
lincs
,
hartsholme
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close