Great Crested Grebe by phil_sandford
Photo 3341

Great Crested Grebe

One of this year’s youngsters I was told, happily diving for food at Hartsholme. He was being photobombed by a Kingfisher screaming up and down the river, too many folk with dogs for it to alight.

13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

Brian ace
Well captured.
October 14th, 2025  
