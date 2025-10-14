Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3342
“You Both Keep Stopping”
I asked Lucy why she didn’t walk with us, the title was her reply. I offered to lend/give her a camera and her reply was “no thanks.”
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4416
photos
156
followers
168
following
915% complete
View this month »
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
Latest from all albums
3336
3337
3338
3339
858
3340
3341
3342
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th October 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
hartsholme
,
lucy-anne
julia
ace
Sounds like a teenager reply.. Lovely spot for a walk..
October 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close