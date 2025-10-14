Previous
“You Both Keep Stopping” by phil_sandford
Photo 3342

“You Both Keep Stopping”

I asked Lucy why she didn’t walk with us, the title was her reply. I offered to lend/give her a camera and her reply was “no thanks.”

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

julia ace
Sounds like a teenager reply.. Lovely spot for a walk..
October 15th, 2025  
