Tree Rat by phil_sandford
Photo 3343

Tree Rat

Cute for photographs, but vermin in all other aspects.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Neil ace
Excellent close shot. I agree with your tree rat sentiment.
October 16th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous portrait
October 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good close up
October 16th, 2025  
