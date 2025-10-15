Sign up
Previous
Photo 3343
Tree Rat
Cute for photographs, but vermin in all other aspects.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Neil
ace
Excellent close shot. I agree with your tree rat sentiment.
October 16th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous portrait
October 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good close up
October 16th, 2025
