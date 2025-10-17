Sign up
Previous
Photo 3345
What A Sight
Had our monthly 'Spec Op' mini-reunion in Lincoln this afternoon, this is the sight I came home to 😜
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
haircut
,
granddaughter
,
oblivious
Maggiemae
ace
Some things are obvious - the dress, the hair trimming - but not to do with specs?
October 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, your new kitchen has been taken over! First time I ever saw someone on their phone while their hair was being done though.....
October 18th, 2025
