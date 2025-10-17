Previous
What A Sight by phil_sandford
What A Sight

Had our monthly ‘Spec Op’ mini-reunion in Lincoln this afternoon, this is the sight I came home to 😜

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

Maggiemae ace
Some things are obvious - the dress, the hair trimming - but not to do with specs?
October 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, your new kitchen has been taken over! First time I ever saw someone on their phone while their hair was being done though.....
October 18th, 2025  
