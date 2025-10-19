Previous
Coffee by phil_sandford
Photo 3347

Coffee

Popped out this morning with Lulu to a local farm shop butchers; had to partake in one of their coffees (Lulu had a Coke) before buying meat for the coming week.

Finally raining here, been needed for quite sometime, so a lazy Sunday afternoon is the plan.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
916% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That looks delicious 😋
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact