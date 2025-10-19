Sign up
Photo 3347
Coffee
Popped out this morning with Lulu to a local farm shop butchers; had to partake in one of their coffees (Lulu had a Coke) before buying meat for the coming week.
Finally raining here, been needed for quite sometime, so a lazy Sunday afternoon is the plan.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
coffee
latte
farm-shop
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That looks delicious 😋
October 19th, 2025
