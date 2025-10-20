Sign up
Funghi
Mondays, horrible day of the week so another filler.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th October 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
outdoor
,
funghi
,
hartsholme
