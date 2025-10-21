Previous
Cherry Tree by phil_sandford
Photo 3349

Cherry Tree

Behind the garage appears to have suddenly decided that it is Autumn.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
917% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Gorgeous!
October 21st, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Pretty Fall colors!
October 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
October 21st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Dark sooner on Sunday too…..autumn has come all at once!
October 21st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely colours.
October 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous rich reds
October 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact