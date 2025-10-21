Sign up
Previous
Photo 3349
Cherry Tree
Behind the garage appears to have suddenly decided that it is Autumn.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st October 2025 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
outdoor
,
cherry-tree
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
October 21st, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Pretty Fall colors!
October 21st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
October 21st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Dark sooner on Sunday too…..autumn has come all at once!
October 21st, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely colours.
October 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous rich reds
October 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
October 21st, 2025
