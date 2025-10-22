Harry

This is Harry, one of our neighbours, Jade, two cats. This is the fat one, that couldn’t catch a bird if it tried, and it does try, laughingly, in our garden often.



Sadly, Harry was struck by a car a week or so ago and found on the side of the road at the edge of the village. Thankfully for him it must have been a glancing blow as he has no broken bones but considerable internal bruising. 1 of his 9 lives gone. Confined to Jade’s bedroom for a fortnight, we saw him out today, walking very very gingerly and sleeping on our patio set.



He looks as if he owns the place doesn’t he.