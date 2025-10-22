Previous
Harry by phil_sandford
Photo 3350

Harry

This is Harry, one of our neighbours, Jade, two cats. This is the fat one, that couldn’t catch a bird if it tried, and it does try, laughingly, in our garden often.

Sadly, Harry was struck by a car a week or so ago and found on the side of the road at the edge of the village. Thankfully for him it must have been a glancing blow as he has no broken bones but considerable internal bruising. 1 of his 9 lives gone. Confined to Jade’s bedroom for a fortnight, we saw him out today, walking very very gingerly and sleeping on our patio set.

He looks as if he owns the place doesn’t he.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
917% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Harry is a very lucky boy
October 23rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Awww but you're a cat person at heart so you tolerate him. He's hot lovely eyes
October 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Awww, poor Harry! Glad he survived
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact