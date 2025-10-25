Tigers v Sale

Early start this morning, left home around 1115 and headed to my in-law’s house to check it out. I then headed to, and through Leicester. Since hurting my achilles back in May I’ve been parking close to the ground at a disused factory; £5 and manned during the match. I got there at around 2pm and found it closed. Checked google and saw that the game was actually kicking off at 5:30pm and not at 3pm. Not enjoying night driving at the moment, I decided to bin it and visit my in-laws for the afternoon and then head home to watch the game on the box.



I managed to avoid finding out the score and have just finished watching a very tight game that Tigers tried very hard to lose.



Hey ho.