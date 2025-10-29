Previous
Burning Leaves by phil_sandford
Photo 3357

Burning Leaves

The colours of Autumn.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
919% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Lovely composition and colour.
October 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact