Previous
Autumnal Gold by phil_sandford
Photo 3359

Autumnal Gold

My favourite season.

Thanks for your kind words following yesterday’s post.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
920% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Mine too. Fabulous colour.
October 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact