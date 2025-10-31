Sign up
Previous
Photo 3359
Autumnal Gold
My favourite season.
Thanks for your kind words following yesterday’s post.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
fall
autumn
doddington-hall
Lesley
ace
Mine too. Fabulous colour.
October 31st, 2025
