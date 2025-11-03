Previous
Golden Canopy by phil_sandford
Photo 3362

Golden Canopy

The golden tree lined walk towards Doddington Hall.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
921% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
This is a really cool shot, Phil!
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact