Photo 3363
First World Problem
Have just logged off my Client issued laptop after a ten (yes 10) hour upgrade from MS Windows 10 to MS Windows 11. Painful does not cover it.
Hey ho - apparently when I log in tomorrow it will do another load of updates.
Thanks for dropping by.
4th November 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
carol white
ace
Very frustrating
November 4th, 2025
