Previous
First World Problem by phil_sandford
Photo 3363

First World Problem

Have just logged off my Client issued laptop after a ten (yes 10) hour upgrade from MS Windows 10 to MS Windows 11. Painful does not cover it.

Hey ho - apparently when I log in tomorrow it will do another load of updates.

Thanks for dropping by.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
921% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Very frustrating
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact