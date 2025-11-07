Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3366
Hi Key
Cosmos (with a bit of Wabi-Sabi)
Th aka for dropping by
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4444
photos
155
followers
168
following
922% complete
View this month »
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th November 2025 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cosmos
,
hi-key
,
wabi-sabi
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful even as they age. This also works for Owo-8, since it has negative space.
November 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close