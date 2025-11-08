Rest in Peace

Came downstairs on Wednesday morning and as I entered the kitchen, I could smell burning. Having had a load of electrical work done recently with the new kitchen, I checked every appliance, every plug socket, every extension lead that we use, everything seemed fine. When Carole got up, she said she couldn’t smell it and the smell had by then dissipated. I had kind of located it to around the fridge freezer but the fridge freezer was on, Incould hear it, and it seemed to be working fine - the display on the front was showing -18° C and 4°C for the freezer and fridge respectively.



Thursday night Carole got a Magnum ice cream (other ice creams are available) out and just commented that it was a bit soft. I went to the freezer opened the door and immediately saw water piled at the bottom of the freezer compartment and all of the meat, all of the veg, was fully defrosted. The display on the front door was patently lying and the smell of burning on the Wednesday morning was obviously the fact that the refrigeration unit in the fridge freezer had burnt out. Trip to Curry’s electrical store Friday morning to buy a new one which is being delivered Tuesday.



I do have an insurance for contents of freezer being defrosted due to failure to yhe value of £1,000; unfortunately they charge me a £500 excess. I won’t be renewing with them.



1st world problems - we think it’s around 12, maybe 15 years ild, so it’s done well I guess in today’s world.



