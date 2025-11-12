Sign up
Previous
Photo 3371
Another Brick in The Wall
They still haven’t fixed this house opposite the cathedral; been like this for years.
Thanks for dropping by.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4450
photos
155
followers
168
following
Tags
bricks
,
wall
,
plaster
Annie D
ace
Love it as an abstract.
November 13th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I do enjoy this photo!
November 13th, 2025
