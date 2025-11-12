Previous
Another Brick in The Wall by phil_sandford
Photo 3371

Another Brick in The Wall

They still haven’t fixed this house opposite the cathedral; been like this for years.

12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Phil Sandford

Annie D ace
Love it as an abstract.
November 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I do enjoy this photo!
November 13th, 2025  
