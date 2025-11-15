Sign up
Previous
Photo 3374
Doddington Church
In the Autumn.
Thanks for dropping by.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th October 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
gold
,
fall
,
autumn
,
brown
,
doddington
