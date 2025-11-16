Sign up
Previous
Photo 3375
Hartsholme Robin
Could hear him for ages before I spotted him; initially he had his back to me but then turned around and carried on singing.
Thanks for dropping by
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4454
photos
155
followers
168
following
924% complete
View this month »
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th November 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
robin
,
sony
,
shire
,
hartsholme-park
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Absolutely delightful ! big fav
November 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super capture
November 16th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Singing his heart out 🎶
November 16th, 2025
