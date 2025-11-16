Previous
Hartsholme Robin by phil_sandford
Photo 3375

Hartsholme Robin

Could hear him for ages before I spotted him; initially he had his back to me but then turned around and carried on singing.

Thanks for dropping by
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Absolutely delightful ! big fav
November 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super capture
November 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Singing his heart out 🎶
November 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact