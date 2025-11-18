Autumn Leaves

The falling leaves drift by my window

The falling leaves of red and gold

I see your lips, the summer kisses

The sunburned hands I used to hold



Since you went away, the days grow long

And soon I'll hear old winter's song

But I miss you most of all, my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall



Since you went away, the days grow long

And soon I'll hear old winter's song

But I miss you most of all, my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall



I miss you most of all, my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall

Source: Musixmatch



Songwriters: Johnny Mercer / Joseph Kosma / Jacques Andre Marie Prevert