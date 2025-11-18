Sign up
Photo 3377
Autumn Leaves
The falling leaves drift by my window
The falling leaves of red and gold
I see your lips, the summer kisses
The sunburned hands I used to hold
Since you went away, the days grow long
And soon I'll hear old winter's song
But I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall
Since you went away, the days grow long
And soon I'll hear old winter's song
But I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall
I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall
Source: Musixmatch
Songwriters: Johnny Mercer / Joseph Kosma / Jacques Andre Marie Prevert
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
5
1
Years 1 to 9
iPhone 16 Pro
16th November 2025 12:46pm
Public
aitumn
Desi
Lovely photo, and beautiful words. Thank you for that
November 18th, 2025
