Previous
Autumn Leaves by phil_sandford
Photo 3377

Autumn Leaves

The falling leaves drift by my window
The falling leaves of red and gold
I see your lips, the summer kisses
The sunburned hands I used to hold

Since you went away, the days grow long
And soon I'll hear old winter's song
But I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall

Since you went away, the days grow long
And soon I'll hear old winter's song
But I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall

I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall
Source: Musixmatch

Songwriters: Johnny Mercer / Joseph Kosma / Jacques Andre Marie Prevert
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
Lovely photo, and beautiful words. Thank you for that
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact