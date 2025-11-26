Previous
Autumn Reflection by phil_sandford
Photo 3385

Autumn Reflection

a view across the lake at Hartsholme.

Thanks for dropping by
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Beautiful colours and reflections
November 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice wibbly wobbly reflection colours
November 27th, 2025  
