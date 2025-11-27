Previous
Mrs Woody by phil_sandford
Photo 3386

Mrs Woody

Female Greater Spotted Woodpecker on the peanuts today; haven’t seen Mr Woody in a very long time and Mrs Woody in an even longer time. Good to know that close by we still have them around.

Thanks for dropping by
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glad at least one of them has returned.
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact