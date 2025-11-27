Sign up
Previous
Photo 3386
Mrs Woody
Female Greater Spotted Woodpecker on the peanuts today; haven’t seen Mr Woody in a very long time and Mrs Woody in an even longer time. Good to know that close by we still have them around.
Thanks for dropping by
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th November 2025 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
woodpecker
,
gsw
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Glad at least one of them has returned.
November 27th, 2025
