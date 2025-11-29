Previous
Wetter Than An Otter’s Pocket by phil_sandford
Photo 3388

Wetter Than An Otter’s Pocket

Had to pop to Newark this morning, in monsoon weather. Decided to pop over to the in-laws house as I’ve been pondering on the boiler since last week. Was stopped at this level crossing on my way out of Newark, gives an idea of the weather.

Thanks for dropping by.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
928% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Brilliant expression… cool capture.
November 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Never heard that expression before !! A great abstract shot !!!!!!!
November 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact