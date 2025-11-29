Sign up
Photo 3388
Wetter Than An Otter’s Pocket
Had to pop to Newark this morning, in monsoon weather. Decided to pop over to the in-laws house as I’ve been pondering on the boiler since last week. Was stopped at this level crossing on my way out of Newark, gives an idea of the weather.
Thanks for dropping by.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4471
photos
155
followers
168
following
928% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th November 2025 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
wet
,
foul
,
weather.
Beverley
ace
Brilliant expression… cool capture.
November 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Never heard that expression before !! A great abstract shot !!!!!!!
November 29th, 2025
