Christmas Table by phil_sandford
Christmas Table

Believe the family actually still use this room when they entertain.

1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo :-)
December 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It looks lovely!
December 2nd, 2025  
