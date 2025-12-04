Previous
Mr Woody Is In The House by phil_sandford
Mr Woody Is In The House

Male Greater Spotted Woodpecker on the peanuts, a week after we saw the female. From that I’m surmising we have a mating pair in close proximity. Excellent.

Thanks for dropping by.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Phil Sandford

Phil Sandford

julia ace
Hopefully you will see dome chicks in the coming months..
December 6th, 2025  
