Photo 3393
Mr Woody Is In The House
Male Greater Spotted Woodpecker on the peanuts, a week after we saw the female. From that I’m surmising we have a mating pair in close proximity. Excellent.
Thanks for dropping by.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4479
photos
155
followers
167
following
929% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd December 2025 12:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
outdoors
,
garden
,
sony
,
greater-spotted-woodpecker
julia
ace
Hopefully you will see dome chicks in the coming months..
December 6th, 2025
